Made in Palestine is a documentary short set inside the Hirbawi textile factory, the last remaining producer of the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh in Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

Run by three brothers, the sons of founder Hajj Yasser Hirbawi, the family business has preserved this craft since 1961. But the brothers say the factory is more than just a workplace.

It’s a living symbol of resistance, memory and pride, woven deep into Palestinian heritage and identity.

A film by Mariam Dwedar.