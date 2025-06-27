DigiDocs The Seven Villages

The Seven Villages is a short documentary that brings together two women of different generations in a video call: the film’s director Farah Abou Kharroub, who’s newly settled in Prague, and her grandmother in Lebanon. Blending animated sketches with intimate family conversation, the film follows the women as they reflect on their shared history as Palestinian refugees granted Lebanese citizenship in 1994. Their exchange weaves together themes of displacement, memory and hope, revealing the emotional landscape of a family bound by identity, yet shaped by different worlds. A film by Farah Abou Karroub.