I Love You More: The Search for a Father in Syria’s Lost Memories

With the fallout from the war in Syria as a backdrop, director Nour Alkheder longs for her father through memories, imagination and the fragments of a life uprooted by conflict.

As Alkheder reflects on what was lost and what remains, she confronts the emotional weight of nostalgia and the love that binds her to her father and her homeland.

I Love You More explores what it means to long for someone, and somewhere, when they are both out of reach.

A documentary short by Nour Alkheder.