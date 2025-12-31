Memories of a Dream: How Music Revives a Woman’s Lost Dream

In the small village of Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan, an ordinary woman spends her days caring for her grandchildren and working as a school janitor – her dreams a distant memory.

But each evening, when she picks up her old komuz, an ancient Kyrgyz stringed instrument, memories of her childhood dream of performing on stage come rushing back.

A quiet reflection on memory, routine and the spark that never fades.

Memories of a Dream is a documentary short by Danysh Akylbekov, produced by Madaniyat Entertainment.