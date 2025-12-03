Japan: A Teen’s POV on a WWII Kamikaze Story

When 15-year-old Shurina is cast as a kamikaze pilot in her school play, she embarks on an unexpected journey through history and loss. As she travels across Japan, she visits World War II memorials and hangs paper cranes in memory of schoolgirls forced to end their lives during the war.

In Okinawa, as her final performance approaches, Shurina seeks the courage to honor the voices of the past.

A documentary short by Cheng Herng Shinn, presented by Al Jazeera’s DigiDocs in collaboration with Al Jazeera Witness.