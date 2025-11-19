George & The Whales: A Guide’s Life Among Tonga’s Giants

In the turquoise waters surrounding the Tongan islands of Vava’u, a man who goes by George spends his days guiding visitors into the realm of whales.

George & The Whales is a cinematic portrait of a whale-watching guide whose life is intertwined with the humpback whales that return to Tonga’s warm Pacific waters each summer to breed and nurse their young.

Through George’s quiet reflections and breathtaking underwater imagery, this documentary short captures a rare sense of peace and understanding between humans and nature.

A film by Nessim Stevenson, produced by What Took You So Long? production.