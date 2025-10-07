Farah and Myriam: Childhood Under Siege in Gaza

Meet Farah and Myriam — two young girls from Gaza.

For Farah, night means fear — a reminder of loved ones killed in the darkness.

For Myriam, her home was destroyed, taking her mother and sister. Her aunt’s body remains buried under the rubble.

She lives in a tent beside the ruins and this is where the two girls meet to share their grief, fears and hopes for the future after two years of war.

Farah and Myriam is directed by Wissam Moussa. It’s part of From Ground Zero, a collection of 22 short films made in Gaza, initiated by Palestinian director Rashid Masharawi, to tell the untold stories of the current war.

From Ground Zero was the official submission of Palestine, in the Best International Feature Film category of the 97th Academy Awards in 2025.