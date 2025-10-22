Shifting Roots: A Lebanese Woman’s Fight to Save Her Olive Trees

During fighting between Israel and Hezbollah, Nouhad was forced to flee her home in southern Lebanon.

While others speak of loss and destruction, the 81-year-old speaks of her beloved olive grove – her life’s work and a symbol of resilience amid the chaos.

But when the Israeli military rains down white phosphorus, burning her beloved trees, she must confront the unbearable truth of losing not just her land, but a part of herself.

Shifting Roots is a documentary short about memory, belonging and the roots that ground us and hold us together, even in conflict.

A film by Angie Mrad.