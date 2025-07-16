$17.74: How a Prisoner Gave His Entire Paycheck to Gaza
At 17, Hamzah was sentenced to 15 years to life. In 2023, he gave his entire prison paycheck, $17.74, to Gaza.
A series of short documentaries from the Global South & beyond, revealing untold human stories with impact.
Israel’s war on Gaza has wiped out cropland and trees …
Palestinians burn plastic to produce desperately needed fuel – despite the risks to their health and the environment.
Made in Palestine is a documentary short set inside the Hirbawi textile factory.
The Seven Villages is a short documentary that brings together two women of different generations in a video call.
Directed by Yazan Rabee, BACK follows those who return in their sleep to ghostly hometowns, hunted by dark forces.
This documentary follows three teens guided by Chief Bo Dollis Jr as they inherit a Black masking tradition of pride.
This documentary explores the life of the filmmaker’s Palestinian grandparents through the Nakba.
Reema Mahmoud, a displaced woman in Gaza, shares her struggles during the war through a letter in a bottle in which she
The Poetics of Negritude.
Gaza in Fragments follows three people in Gaza who talk about what life was like before the October 7, 2023.