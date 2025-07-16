DIGIDOCS THUMB

A series of short documentaries from the Global South & beyond, revealing untold human stories with impact.

Climate & War | Toxic Fumes: Gaza under Siege

Palestinians burn plastic to produce desperately needed fuel – despite the risks to their health and the environment.

Published On 14 Jul 2025
Video Duration 06 minutes 08 seconds 06:08

Made in Palestine

Made in Palestine is a documentary short set inside the Hirbawi textile factory.

Published On 11 Jul 2025
Video Duration 08 minutes 12 seconds 08:12

The Seven Villages

The Seven Villages is a short documentary that brings together two women of different generations in a video call.

Published On 27 Jun 2025
Video Duration 17 minutes 21 seconds 17:21

BACK

Directed by Yazan Rabee, BACK follows those who return in their sleep to ghostly hometowns, hunted by dark forces.

Published On 18 Jun 2025
Video Duration 07 minutes 15 seconds 07:15

Wild Magnolias

This documentary follows three teens guided by Chief Bo Dollis Jr as they inherit a Black masking tradition of pride.

Published On 30 May 2025
Video Duration 15 minutes 41 seconds 15:41

Naim and Wadee’a

This documentary explores the life of the filmmaker’s Palestinian grandparents through the Nakba.

Published On 27 May 2025
Video Duration 21 minutes 14 seconds 21:14

Selfies

Reema Mahmoud, a displaced woman in Gaza, shares her struggles during the war through a letter in a bottle in which she

Published On 24 Mar 2025
Video Duration 07 minutes 57 seconds 07:57

Gaza in fragments | DigiDocs

Gaza in Fragments follows three people in Gaza who talk about what life was like before the October 7, 2023.

Published On 9 Mar 2025
Video Duration 08 minutes 35 seconds 08:35