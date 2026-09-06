How the West’s promise of freedom created a world of anger

In Deja Vu’s next episode, Pankaj Mishra traces today’s political anger to the Enlightenment and empire.

Why does anger seem to rule the world today? Pankaj Mishra traces our age of anger to the collision of Enlightenment promises of liberty and equality with empire, nationalism and capitalism. He asks what happens when those promises are broken – and when the Global South turns Western ideals back on the West itself.

In this episode:

Pankaj Mishra, Author, Age of Anger

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolomé and Sonia Bhagat. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

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