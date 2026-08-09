Why does Iran defeat the empires trying to conquer it?

In the second episode of a new series from Al Jazeera Podcasts, Deja Vu looks at Iran and the great powers that tried to shape it.

Why does every empire want Iran – and how has Iran outlasted attempts to control it? Long before the CIA-backed coup, there were wars with Russia and British control over oil and tobacco. Iran learned from its history of invasions, wars, and revolution – why do great powers keep making the same mistake? Political historian Dr. Mehran Kamrava reveals how great-power rivalry forged modern Iran.

In this episode:

Mehran Kamrava (@mehrankamrava), Political Historian, Georgetown University Qatar

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolomé, and Sonia Bhagat. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Jo de Frias is Al Jazeera’s head of podcasts.

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