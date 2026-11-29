Deja Vu revisits the aftermath of the Civil War with Nikole Hannah-Jones: How was freedom stolen from Black Americans?

What happened when slavery ended in the United States? The US Civil War ushered in a new era for Black Americans. Millions gained freedom, citizenship and political power. But that promise was short-lived. Within years, white supremacy was resurgent, and hard-won rights were stripped away. Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of The 1619 Project, examines how the US betrayed the promise of freedom and equality.

In this episode:

Nikole Hannah-Jones (@nhannahjones.bsky.social), journalist and author

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, David Enders and Shahd Elsaid. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

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