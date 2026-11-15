Fascism built the AI bubble. What will burst it?

In the latest episode of Deja Vu, Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor examine the latest model of disaster capitalism.

Disaster capitalism once meant cashing in on a crisis. What happens when the crisis never ends? From Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza to AI and the far right, authors Naomi Klein and Astra Taylor trace the alliance linking tech billionaires, religious end-timers and ethnonationalists. They ask: Who profits from the business of collapse? And what are the alternatives?

In this episode:

Naomi Klein (@NaomiAKlein), author, End Times Fascism

Astra Taylor (@astradisastra), author, End Times Fascism

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Mohamed Hassan, Marcos Bartolome and Sonia Bhagat. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Our engagement producer is Adam Abou-Gad. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan.

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