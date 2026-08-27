How far will the US-Canada trade war go?

Canada and the US risk a full-scale trade war after a breakdown in talks.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney is holding firm in his trade dispute with the US.

His nation and China are the only two countries that have chosen to retaliate against US tariffs.

After talks broke down, Washington and Ottawa now face the risk of a full-scale trade war.

Carney is trying to reduce his nation’s dependence on the US market, build stronger trade ties elsewhere and rally other middle powers to resist economic coercion.

But can Canada afford the cost of pushing back?