Why are billionaires growing richer than ever?

Billionaires are on the rise as the rest struggle with inequality, poverty and a cost of living crisis.

Billionaires have nearly as much wealth than the bottom 50%.

AI is boosting the global economy – but there’s growing concern that not everyone will reap the rewards.

At the same time, efforts to battle global poverty are stalling and even in developed countries the middle class are being squeezed by the cost of living crisis.

As the rich get richer is everyone else being left behind?