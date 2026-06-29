Can governments fix the global housing crisis?

From city skyscrapers to sprawling slums, a roof over your head has never been harder to afford.

Up to 3.4 billion people worldwide lack access to adequate housing. By 2030, the world will need $3 to $4 trillion dollars to provide affordable and accessible housing, as well as the construction of 96,000 new homes every day.

Governments are beginning to act.

In the United States, a rare bipartisan housing bill has just passed the Senate. In Europe, the European Commission is pushing new affordability measures. In the United Kingdom, landmark legislation has ended no-fault evictions. And in Africa, the Nairobi Declaration commits nations to accelerating affordable housing delivery.