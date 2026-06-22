Will a US-Iran deal transform the Iranian economy?

A US-Iran deal could unlock frozen assets, oil exports, and investment, reshaping Iran’s economic future.

For decades, Iran has been one of the world’s most heavily sanctioned countries, cut off from global trade and finance and forced to sell much of its oil through shadow networks.

But an interim deal with the United States could change all of that.

Frozen assets could be released. Oil exports could surge. And hundreds of billions of dollars could be directed towards rebuilding the country.

If a final deal is reached and if it holds, that could mark the biggest economic opportunity in years for Tehran – one with ramifications for oil markets, energy prices, and the global economy.