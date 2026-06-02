China opens its markets to African exports. Who benefits?

China’s tariff-free access for many African products has renewed hopes of industrial growth. But trade remains uneven.

Beijing has recently removed tariffs on many imports from Africa for the next two years.

China wants access to Africa’s resources, and the continent wants to build industries and jobs and move up the value chain.

The trade development has occurred as China is expanding its influence in Africa and the US appears to be pulling back from the continent.

For more than a decade, Chinese money has helped finance roads, railways and ports across Africa. China is also Africa’s largest trading partner.

But Chinese exports to Africa far exceed African exports to China. Many African nations remain heavily reliant on exporting raw commodities while importing manufactured goods.