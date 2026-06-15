Does the G7 still shape the global economy?

Trade tensions, wars and Asia’s rise are testing the influence and unity of the Group of Seven (G7).

For nearly half a century, the Group of Seven (G7) has helped shape the global order.

But today’s world looks very different from the one that the bloc of nations was created to lead. Economic influence is becoming more dispersed. New centres of power are emerging. And long-held assumptions are being challenged.

This week, G7 leaders meet for their annual summit in the French lakeside resort of Evian-les-Bains, as wars rage in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Trade tensions are growing. Decades-long alliances are under strain. And questions are mounting about the institutions that have underpinned the post-World War II order.