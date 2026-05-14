Could Iran war trigger a hunger crisis?
The UN warns disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could drive up food and fertiliser costs, and worsen global hunger.
The next global food crisis is unfolding in a narrow stretch of water.
The United Nations warns that if fertilisers cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz within just a few weeks, the world could face mass starvation.
It says the consequences could be severe if shipping disruptions linked to the Iran conflict drag on.
Food prices are already at a three-year high, while fertiliser costs critical for agriculture have rocketed.
Aid agencies fear a prolonged disruption could push tens of millions more people into hunger.
For vulnerable economies already struggling with debt and high import costs, the risks are growing fast.
Published On 14 May 2026