Can China counter US sanctions with its trade power?

From sanctions to rare earths, the economic rivalry between the US and China is intensifying.

Signalling a more aggressive stance, China is now pushing back more openly against economic pressure from the United States.

Beijing has ordered its companies to ignore US sanctions in a rare act of defiance, while expanding export controls on rare earths and critical technology.

The rivalry between Washington and Beijing is extending well beyond tariffs — into finance, supply chains and access to key industries.

For businesses working across both markets, the challenge is growing. Companies are navigating competing political demands, regulatory risks, and shifting trade restrictions.

But can both sides stabilise relations, or is the global economy becoming more fragmented?