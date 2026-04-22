Is China a winner of the Iran war or facing economic risks?

China’s economy beats expectations despite the Iran war, but weak demand and structural risks remain.

China’s economy is off to a strong start this year, even as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran disrupts global energy markets.

It grew by 5 percent in the first quarter, beating expectations.

But, beneath the headline numbers, the situation is more complex.

Weak domestic consumption, a struggling property sector and a shrinking population are still weighing on the economy.

Beijing, though, is doubling down – investing heavily in high-tech industries and green energy, where it already dominates global supply chains.

And as the Iran war reshapes energy flows, China may be more insulated than most.