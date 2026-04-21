Is China a winner of the Iran war or facing economic risks?
China’s economy beats expectations despite the Iran war, but weak demand and structural risks remain.
China’s economy is off to a strong start this year, even as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran disrupts global energy markets.
It grew by 5 percent in the first quarter, beating expectations.
But, beneath the headline numbers, the situation is more complex.
Weak domestic consumption, a struggling property sector and a shrinking population are still weighing on the economy.
Beijing, though, is doubling down – investing heavily in high-tech industries and green energy, where it already dominates global supply chains.
And as the Iran war reshapes energy flows, China may be more insulated than most.
Published On 21 Apr 2026