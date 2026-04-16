Is Iran’s economy buckling under war pressure or holding up?

The Iran war has deepened the damage to its sanctions-hit economy, but oil revenues have provided a crucial cushion.

The US has spent decades trying to squeeze Iran economically.

Six weeks into the Middle East conflict, Tehran is still standing.

US and Israeli attacks on infrastructure, industry and trade have damaged Iran’s sanctioned economy even further.

But oil revenues have kept flowing, giving the regime a financial cushion.

The Strait of Hormuz is now at the centre of this economic battle; whoever controls it controls the pressure.

At the negotiating table, sanctions relief, billions in frozen assets and war reparations are all at stake.

Meanwhile, millions of Iranians are bearing the brunt of inflation, shortages and a collapsing currency.