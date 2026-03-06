How will the Middle East conflict affect global energy prices?

Energy supplies in the Middle East are being chocked off as the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran escalates.

Iran is retaliating against Israeli and US attacks where it hurts the most: Energy.

And the world is already feeling it at the pump.

Tehran has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz – a narrow waterway through which a fifth of all global oil flows.

It has also launched a series of counterstrikes across the Gulf, against oil and gas facilities.

Any further disruption to that flow would cripple the world’s largest importing economies – from East Asia to Europe.

Oil and gas prices are climbing.

That means higher fuel costs for cars, power plants and industry – rippling through the global economy.