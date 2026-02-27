Has Trump’s trade strategy lost leverage?

A Supreme Court setback on tariffs challenges Trump’s protectionist trade strategy.

Tariffs: The most beautiful word in the dictionary, as Donald Trump says, or unlawful?

The Supreme Court has ruled that the president cannot use emergency powers to impose them.

It’s a significant check on his power and a major setback to his second-term agenda.

But despite the ruling, Trump has already found new ways to keep his trade barriers in place.

Tariffs remain central to his economic policy, both to boost US manufacturing and generate revenue.

The court may have disarmed one of Trump’s trade weapons, but the turn towards protectionism is far from over.