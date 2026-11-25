Ten years after Britain voted to leave the European Union, London and Brussels have struck a deal to bring their economies closer.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham says Brexit “has not worked” and would like to see Britain rejoin in his lifetime.

But not in this parliament, and he is sticking to the Labour Party’s red lines on the single market, the customs union and free movement.

Critics say he has no mandate to reopen the debate. Burnham says it is up to voters.

United States President Donald Trump welcomed the Brexit vote. Now his tariffs are one reason Britain and the EU see more to gain together.