South Africa seeks billions in new investment to revive weak growth and tackle unemployment crisis.

Africa’s most industrialised economy faces an unemployment crisis.

And last year, more foreign investment left South Africa than came in.

Years of power shortages, crumbling infrastructure and corruption have shaken confidence.

One estimate says South Africa needs an additional $75bn a year to revive growth.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is courting US tech giants to help make South Africa an AI hub.

But Washington has hit South Africa with steep tariffs and is cutting its duty-free access to the US market.

Pretoria is increasingly looking to China.

So, can South Africa win back investors and turn promises into jobs?