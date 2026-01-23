Does the World Economic Forum still matter in a fractured global economy?

For decades, the World Economic Forum in Davos was a symbol of global cooperation. Today, its relevance is questioned.

The annual pilgrimage of the world’s political and corporate elite to the World Economic Forum in Davos has come at a critical point.

Geopolitical tensions are at fever pitch.

The US is led by a president openly sceptical of multi-lateral cooperation and open trade.

Donald Trump is using tariffs as a tool for economic and political leverage, threatening to dismantle the global order.

Critics say the summit is long on talk and short on action.

But supporters say keeping rivals talking may help contain some of the world’s biggest problems.

And who pays to rebuild Gaza?

Plus, Iran’s economic crisis.