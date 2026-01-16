EU-Latin America trade deal: Who wins?

The EU and the Mercosur trading bloc of five Latin American nations seal a sweeping trade pact.

It would create one of the largest free-trade zones in the world, connecting markets with more than 700 million people.

A trade pact between the European Union and the Mercosur trading bloc has been agreed after almost 25 years of talks.

That’s despite opposition from farmers in several European countries.

The deal is seen as part of Europe’s effort to curb its economic reliance on China.

And it comes against the backdrop of President Donald Trump’s tariffs on countries around the world and his recent military intervention in Venezuela.

