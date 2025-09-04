Can Syria revive its oil wealth to help rebuild the nation?

Syria’s Deir Az Zor is rich in oil. But the eastern province has been devastated by years of civil war.

After nearly 14 years of civil war, Syria’s economy is in tatters. Its infrastructure is in ruins.

The nation’s new leadership faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding it.

The government is betting heavily on foreign investment to jump-start growth.

And some of the Western sanctions are eased.

The oil industry – once a major source of revenue – could play a major role.

Most of the oil fields are concentrated in Deir Az Zor, in eastern Syria, but many of them are not under government control.

And the province faces the sheer scale of destruction.

Plus, the cost of Deir Az Zor’s oil spills.