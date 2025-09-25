Can Israel survive economic isolation?

PM Benjamin Netanyahu admits Israel’s growing isolation and urges Israelis to brace for a self-sufficient economy.

From a start-up nation to “Super Sparta”.

For years, Israel’s high-tech industry has transformed the country into a global economic powerhouse.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now warned it may soon be forced to become economically self-sufficient and less reliant on trade.

He called the new model “Super-Sparta”, invoking the ancient Greek city-state.

In a rare acknowledgement of the impact of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Netanyahu admitted the nation is facing global isolation.

His vision has sparked a backlash among many Israelis, forcing him to backtrack on his remarks.

