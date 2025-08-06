Is Trump winning the trade war and at what cost to the economy?

Donald Trump’s tariff policy is taking shape and the president is already touting benefits to the US economy.

Donald Trump aims to rebalance the global trading system. The president has announced a new round of tariffs on many nations.

Trump’s trade experiment seems to be paying off better than most had expected, at least for now. He got his biggest trading partners to make deals that are closer to his demands than theirs.

Financial markets have shrugged off higher duties, and tariff revenues are pouring in. But economists say Americans will pay more for many goods they consume when the tariffs take effect.

