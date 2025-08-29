Is Trump taking control of Corporate America?

Donald Trump pledges more deals like Intel stake, worrying business community.

The US has taken a stake in Intel chipmaker as part of a push to secure domestic production and reduce reliance on China. The acquisition is the most significant intervention in private business since the 2008 financial crisis. Supporters call it a smart industrial policy that will protect jobs and national security. But critics warn that this could mark a shift in the relationship between government and private companies, raising concerns about how much control a president should have over business.

Also, Bangladesh warns it can no longer bear the cost of sheltering Rohingya refugees.

Plus, meat prices are at an all-time high.