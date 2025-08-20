Why is Europe leading the US in military aid to Ukraine?

Europe outpaces the US in military support to Ukraine. Donald Trump wants to lead in diplomacy and end Russia’s war.

Europe is now pledging more military aid to Ukraine than the US.

Meanwhile, Washington is negotiating the nation’s future.

President Donald Trump has held talks with the Russian and Ukrainian Presidents in a bid to end Moscow’s war.

If no peace deal is reached, US support to Kyiv could shrink further, putting even more of the financial burden on Europe.

If a deal is struck, the question shifts from who gives more aid to who will pay for rebuilding what’s left.

