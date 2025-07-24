China v EU: The fight for Europe’s electric vehicle market

China’s cheap electric vehicles could help Europe meet ambitious climate targets but threaten jobs in Europe.

China makes the cheapest electric vehicles in the world. Europe needs them to meet ambitious climate targets.

But imports could send European car manufacturers into a tailspin. Will either side compromise?

Also this week: President Trump is fighting hard to get lower interest rates in the US. But will that send domestic inflation up? And what’s the global effect?

And figures suggest only five million people from a population of 240 million pay tax in Pakistan. Can the government change the system to keep the IMF happy and stay in power amid the threat of protests?