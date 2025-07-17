Can South Africa keep its G20 debt promise?

South Africa promised debt solutions for low income nations during its G20 presidency. Has it kept its word?

Debt is holding back economic growth for many low income countries. When South Africa took over the Group of 20 presidency last year, it promised it would take on that challenge, improve food security and represent African nations from the head of the table.

As the G20’s finance ministers meet in Durban without the United States Treasury secretary and with just four months left in its term, has South Africa lived up to those promises?

Can organisations like the G20 ever really bring about change?

And in a transactional global economy, has South Africa’s leadership role come just as organisations like this matter less?