What’s the impact of the Israel-Iran conflict on oil prices?

Their air strikes are roiling energy markets and raising fears over inflation.

As the Israel-Iran conflict escalates, every missile launched could reverberate through the global economy.

At risk is 20 percent of the world’s oil, which flows through the Strait of Hormuz.

Vital trade routes, the shipping industry, travel and tourism face threats too.

Oil prices had soared to $76.45 a barrel. If they continue to go up, it would push up the cost of living all over the world.

Iran’s economy is reeling under Western sanctions. But as Israel presses to choke it even further and with its war on Gaza continuing, its own economy is under extreme stress too.