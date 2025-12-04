Can Africa choose economic partners on its own terms?

Africa’s minerals and young workforce are attracting global interest as China, the US and Europe compete for influence.

For decades, Africa was defined by aid, debt and development debates.

Today, the continent’s critical minerals, rising consumer markets and young workforce are turning it into one of the world’s most strategic economic battlegrounds.

China, the United States and Europe are all vying for influence there – from infrastructure to clean energy and digital networks.

But across the continent, the focus has shifted – leaders want partnerships that deliver real industry, real jobs and real value for African people.

So as global rivals step up their game, can Africa finally choose partners on its own terms?