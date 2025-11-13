Should the US fund health insurance or leave it to the market?

Health insurance has once again become a battleground in US politics.

With costs rising and government subsidies under pressure, Republicans and Democrats remain sharply divided over how much the government should pay for health insurance and how much should be left to market forces.

Supporters of public investment say broader coverage strengthens the economy and protects families. Critics say it drives up costs and weakens competition.

In Senegal, people are being asked to make sacrifices to help fix the debt crisis.

Plus, is Artificial Intelligence the biggest threat to jobs yet – or the next driver of prosperity?