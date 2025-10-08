Will Trump’s tariffs push China and India closer?

India and China are resuming direct flights after five years of suspension and say they will strengthen trade ties.

Their relationship has long been defined by rivalry, competing ambitions and a disputed border. Now, India and China are resuming direct flights after a five-year suspension.

United States President Donald Trump’s tariffs and a shifting trade landscape could push them closer together.

For China, it is about offsetting the tariff pressure and expanding trade links.

For India, it is a chance to attract investment even as it holds to its goal of becoming an alternative manufacturing hub to China.

At stake is the balance of global supply chains and economic influence.

