Can Southeast Asia turn its economic weight into real power?

As global trade tensions rise, ASEAN faces a challenge: how to benefit from the US and China without picking sides.

It is the world’s fifth-largest economy, with a combined gross domestic product of more than $3.6 trillion dollars.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) brings together 11 states, representing nearly 700 million people.

As a fast-growing hub for trade, manufacturing and supply chains, ASEAN is a vital partner for both China and the United States.

However, Donald Trump’s tariffs on some of its members have raised concerns about whether Washington has turned its back on the region.

These come as Beijing has doubled down on its efforts to expand its influence.

Meanwhile, Trump has sanctioned Russia’s oil companies.

Plus, Africa’s anti-money laundering efforts.