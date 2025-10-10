Pakistan and India: What’s the global cost of natural disasters?

Floods in Pakistan and India re-ignite the debate on the mounting cost of global disasters.

Global natural disasters are striking harder and more often, with climate emergencies now breaking records year after year.

The UN says a child born today faces a nearly nine in 10 chance of experiencing a catastrophic flood during their lifetime.

The financial toll is staggering, with more than $200bn a year.

That could rise to as much as $2.3 trillion, once knock-on effects are included.

But who will pay when the storms hit?

Nowhere is that question more pressing than in Pakistan and in India, which have been hit by one of the worst floods in decades.