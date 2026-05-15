Nadim Bawalsa & the Palestinian diaspora: From denial to genocide

Nadim Bawalsa traces how early Palestinian migrants in Latin America forged national identity long before 1948.

Nadim Bawalsa is a Palestinian historian whose book, Transnational Palestine, looks at the early Palestinian communities in Latin America and how they forged a sense of national identity long before the State of Israel ever existed.

Bawalsa explains how these early migrants fought for citizenship and recognition and how the dream of returning to Palestine began decades before being exiled by Zionists became the defining experience of so many Palestinian people.