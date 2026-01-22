Centre Stage Former government insider takes aim at US’s policy on Israel

Taking centre stage is Josh Paul, former director of congressional and public affairs at the US Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. In 2023, Paul resigned in protest over the US’s role in enabling Israel’s war on Gaza. Since then, he has co-founded A New Policy, a political organisation pushing for change in US policy towards Palestine and Israel. Paul discusses his resignation, whether Washington has learned anything and if the US is doomed to repeat its mistakes.