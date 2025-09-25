Mozambique at 50: A conversation with President Chapo

Daniel Chapo, Mozambique’s youngest and fifth president, joins Centre Stage for an in-depth conversation about leading a nation at a crossroads. Fifty years after independence, Mozambique is navigating the challenges of a young democracy—from conflict and displacement to the urgent need for inclusive development.

President Chapo shares how he’s tackling these issues while working to position Mozambique as a key player in Southern Africa. He talks about the country’s past, the importance of unity and his vision for a peaceful, prosperous future.