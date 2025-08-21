The importance of preserving Palestine’s archives

Historian Zach Foster on preserving Palestinian maps and archival materials.

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is a Jewish historian of Palestine, Zach Foster. He joins us to discuss his work on preserving Palestinian maps and archival materials, despite the deliberate destruction of archives by Israel.

Foster explains his journey from growing up in a Zionist household to advocating for the rights and history of Palestinians.

Phil Lavelle is a TV news correspondent at Al Jazeera.