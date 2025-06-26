Gabor Mate on Trauma and Palestinian Suffering
In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is Dr Gabor Mate, a retired physician, author and Holocaust survivor who has written extensively on trauma and child development, as well as Israel and Palestine.
Mate talks about the colonial foundations of Zionism, how living under it has traumatised Palestinians and the ways mainstream media distorts the realities on the ground in Gaza.
Phil Lavelle is a TV news correspondent at Al Jazeera.
