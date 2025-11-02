Fired Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah on free speech

In this episode of Centre Stage, our guest is journalist Karen Attiah.

The Washington Post fired Attiah in September from her role as Global Opinions editor over one of her social media posts. It was written in the aftermath of the assassination of American right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

Attiah, who’d been with The Washington Post for more than a decade, is contesting the decision, calling it unjust.

She explains how she found out she lost her job, the state of free speech in the US and why she says everyone should be concerned about today’s political climate.

Natasha Ghoneim is a senior correspondent.