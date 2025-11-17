Trita Parsi on Iran, the US and the Middle East

Iranian-born author and professor Trita Parsi joins Centre Stage to unpack the tumultuous history between the US and Iran, Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its role as a strategic player in an increasingly divided world. He also breaks down Tehran’s relationships with groups like Hezbollah and Hamas and how those alliances have shaped its regional position.

Parsi is also the co-founder and executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.